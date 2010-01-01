I started blacksmithing at the age of 12 in 1986 working with various smiths around the country including my mentor Joe Humble. (pictured) I attended the Colorado Rocky Mountain School my senior year to work with Master Blacksmith Francis Whittaker. I went on to get a degree in Mechanical Engineering and worked in Engineering education for several years. In 2001 I began making tomahawks for US Special Forces and continued to make tools and weapons for troops during the Global War on Terror. I founded RMJ Tactical with Richard Carmack in 2005 to help expedite tools to the military and law enforcement. Now Richard and I have three related companies in the tool making world and I work out of my personal shop Gold Point Forge.