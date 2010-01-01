The home of Gold Point Forge and the work of Ryan Johnson and his daughter Hannah.
I started blacksmithing at the age of 12 in 1986 working with various smiths around the country including my mentor Joe Humble. (pictured) I attended the Colorado Rocky Mountain School my senior year to work with Master Blacksmith Francis Whittaker. I went on to get a degree in Mechanical Engineering and worked in Engineering education for several years. In 2001 I began making tomahawks for US Special Forces and continued to make tools and weapons for troops during the Global War on Terror. I founded RMJ Tactical with Richard Carmack in 2005 to help expedite tools to the military and law enforcement. Now Richard and I have three related companies in the tool making world and I work out of my personal shop Gold Point Forge.
The Gold Point shop is part blacksmith shop, part knifemaking shop, part woodworking shop and part machine shop. Oh yeah with a little leatherworking as well. I prefer working in steel, wood and leather. I use tools that are over 120 years old and I use state of the art CNC equipment. I love mixing old and new processes together.
My parents met through a love of Native American History and Archaeology. So I grew up in a house full of awesome books covering the histories of many cultures, especially that of the Southeastern Indians. Those weapons and motifs left a strong impression on me that is still strong today. I like drawing inspiration from ancient cultures and from frontier America. I believe that weapons of the past demonstrate an art and simplicity of purpose and design that we should strive for today.
